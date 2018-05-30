Get Your South Dakota State Park Reservations for Labor Day

-Create an account before you want to reserve a campsite.

-Log into your account to save time as it saves your preferences.

-Reservations open 90 days from the day you want to arrive except at Custer which is one year in advance.

-You can find parks with openings by using the search availability feature - simply put in your dates and search.

-Make sure to include the length and width of your camper to make sure it will fit on the site.

-Find your site on the map by using the map tab or look to see when your favorite site will be open by using the site availability grid tab.

-After a reservation is made, a cancelation fee applies to each site.

-You can transfer or move your site for free as long as you keep the same number of days.