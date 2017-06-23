Get Rid of Junk Tires for Free

I had no idea but I was providing a mosquito breeding ground. I have three old tires for my truck sitting in the bushes next to my house. Water puddles up in there and makes a nice home for making mosquito babies.

So the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill got a grant to accept old junky tires from a five county area. Anyone living in Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner counties can drop off old tires for recycling.

Even though tires are not so apt to go flying out of the back of a pickup, like leaves are, you still have to have a tarp on your load, or bring the tires in an enclosed vehicle. Failing to do so will cost you $25.

The tire drop off is only going on for a limited time from June 26 - July 8. The landfill is located at 26750 464th Avenue, Hartford (west of Sioux Falls from 41st Street) and open Monday through Saturday , 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. , closed on Sundays. The landfill also will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 , in observance of Independence Day.

For hours and info go to siouxfalls.org/landfill .

