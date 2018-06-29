Get Ready to Eat Donut Fries Because They’re Coming

Get ready for a new food, Dunkin’ Donuts now has Donut Fries. Yes, Donut Fries.

Delish.com couldn't have worded it any better when they stated that there are few foods in this world that are more comforting when you're down than donuts. That fried dough just soothes the soul.

You also perhaps feel the same about another food, and that's french fries. So Dunkin Donuts just went ahead and threw the two treats together.

Two words: Donut. Fries. You’re welcome, America.

That’s right, Donut Fries are coming to Dunkin’ Donuts beginning Monday, July 2nd, you’ll be able to get your hands on this exciting, new food mashup at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide.

Donut Fries feature individual pieces of delicious, buttery croissant style donut dough that are tossed in cinnamon sugar and served warm.

I guess I may as well warn you to now get ready for a new saying also, "Do you want Donut Fries with that?"

