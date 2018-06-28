Get Ready for Sioux Falls Great Plains Balloon Race

It's that time of year again! The annual Great Plains Balloon Race is coming up! If you've never experianced this you are really missing out on something very special.

This is a fun family event where folks bring their folding chairs, refreshments, and wait dozens of multi-colored, stories high, hot air balloons to lift of and fill the sky. It really is uniquely amazing.

Here is the list of activities for the 2018 Great Plains Balloon Race:

August 10th, 2018: Founders Cup Challange, Kenny Anderson Park, Balloon Launches 7:00 PM

Founders Cup Challange, Kenny Anderson Park, Balloon Launches 7:00 PM August 11th, 2018: Kenny Anderson Park, Balloon Launches 6:30 AM and 7:00 PM, Balloon Glow 8:30 PM

Kenny Anderson Park, Balloon Launches 6:30 AM and 7:00 PM, Balloon Glow 8:30 PM August 12th, 2018: Kenny Anderson Park, Balloon Launches 6:30 AM

All Events are Weather Permitting. The event is put on by the Sioux Falls Ballooning Association which is committed to providing, by professional means, education, safety and training of both crew and pilots thru the promotion of the sport of hot air ballooning in the greater Sioux Empire.

