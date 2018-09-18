Get Paid to Be a Pizza Taste Tester

Are you a person who absolutely loves pizza? If so, a company is looking to hire you as a professional pizza taste tester and you will be paid for it! Ooni , which is an award-winning portable pizza oven company, is looking to hire multiple people for a number of Pizza Taste Tester roles according to their website .

The first requirement is that you must have a passion for cooking pizza. Another requirement is that you must share your experiences via social media. Those who are chosen will receive a free Ooni pizza oven direct to you so you can start cooking straight away! All the ingredients for making the pizza will be covered by the company. Oh, and you will get paid to start at $300 with a chance to earn $1,000 for those who really stand out.

To apply, send a video (maximum 1 minute in length and no larger than 20MB) detailing why you’d be great a great fit for the job and showing off your epic pizza skills to jobs@ooni.com. Applications are open until Sunday, October 14, 2018.

Source: Delish