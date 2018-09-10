Get Paid $20 an Hour to Watch TV This Fall

Do you enjoy binge watching shows on television? Well, a company is willing to pay you $20 an hour just to do that!

The job posting is from the website, HowtoWatch.com . According to hellogiggles , the successful candidate will be paid $2,000 to watch 100 hours of TV starting this October across eight different streaming platforms.

Applicants must be active on Reddit and Twitter and will need to recognize if what you’re watching is a high-quality stream or not on platforms such as DIRECTV NOW, fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

You Must complete all 100 hours of viewing by November 1, 2018. If this sounds like the right gig for you, head on over to howtowatch.com and fill out an application! Hurry, the deadline to apply for the position ends at the end of the month!

