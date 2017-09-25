Get Matching PJs for You and Your Dog!
They say that dog is mans best friend, well now you and your friend can wear matching pajamas thanks to a new company! Herbert & Homer are now offering matching PJs for you and your dog!
The company’s website says, “Herbert and Homer use the highest quality materials and a range of unique designs inspired by our love and dachshunds and animals to ensure you get to bond with your pooch in the best way possible, matching clothes.”
This is a new company that just opened up so there are only wiener dog pajamas available. I'm guessing in the next couple of months, they will have other dog sizes available.
