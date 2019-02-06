Get Married at Denny’s on Valentines for $99

This Valentines Day love and sausages will be in the air.

You can eat some pancakes and say your "I Do's" in the same location this Valentines Day thanks to the folks at Denny's.

If you want your wedding to happen over hash browns you will have to travel to their Vegas location to make it happen.

"Denny's on Fremont Street is the perfect place to get married or renew your vows," their website explains . "Allow us to put the 'Mmmm...' in matrimony." In fact, they've actually been doing weddings there since 2013, but they're offering a deal this Valentine's Day — where you can get married for $99, $100 off the normal price, according to Delish .

