There is no doubt about the fact that kids love cheerleading and if that can lead them to self-confidence, mental and spiritual fulfillment and great physical health, what's not to love? Dakota Spirit has been doing that for children for quite awhile now.

The 17th Annual Dakota Spirit Valentine Classic is coming up on Saturday and Sunday, January 20 and 21, from 8 AM to 8 PM in their new location at the Sanford Pentagon. It is the region's largest cheerleading competition. Saturday is all about dance and Sunday is the cheer cham[ionship.

Tickets are available at the door, ( $12 for ages 5 and up, under 5 free ) and money raised supports Dakota Spirit . and for more information call (605) 373-0414, (605) 940-9200 or go to dakotaspirit.com .

Dakota Spirit offers something for every parent's budget and every child, whether they want to get into competitive cheer and dance, want to learn more about tumbling and gymnastics, or just want to hang out with friends and have fun!

Private lessons, camps and clinics as well as bootcamps and open gym times all contribute to your child's mental and physical well-being. They even offer a "Ninja Warriors" class just for boys and can help you plan and host very special birthday parties and field trips!

See all the classes and programs they offer at Dakota Spirit and follow them on Facebook .

See Also: