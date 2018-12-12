Get Festive At ‘A Happy Holidays Cabaret’

The Good Night Theatre Collective produces cabarets that always have different themes and different subjects, but the one cabaret that remains a constant every year is the Holiday Cabaret.

Every December, since the creation of The Good Night Theatre Collective, they put together a great Holiday show.

This year's show title is, 'A Happy Holidays Cabaret.'

On their website the show is described as follows, "It wouldn’t be December without some heartwarming tunes courtesy of the collective—join us for A Happy Holidays Cabaret to kick off your celebrating with the classic seasonal tunes you love, some new favorites and one or two you may have never heard before."

There are two performances of 'A Happy Holidays Cabaret' on December 13 and 14 at 8 PM at Icon Lounge in downtown Sioux Falls.

Tickets are $20 at the door, but available at a discounted price if you buy online in advance.

The shows have been known to sell out so don't wait too long!

And as always, there is a signature cocktail at each show!