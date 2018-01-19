Germs at the Gym and How to Survive Cold and Flu Season

That is just one of the things you have to worry about at your next workout. What about all of the run-of-the-mill bacteria and viral agents hiding in every nook and cranny of your favorite gym?

You don't need to stop working out, but you do need to be aware and act like a germaphobe would while you're there.

Some of the bacterial hot spots at almost every fitness center include:

Free weights- wipe them down before & after you use them, if there isn't any anti-bacterial wipes at your gym, carry your own use it on your hands before and after.

Mats - Bring your own & don't share, wipe it with anti-bacterial wipes at home & let it air-dry

Cardio machines - The buttons on treadmills were found to be particularly germ-ridden in one survey.

Your own gym bag - If it is canvas or cloth wash and dry it once a week, as every time you set it down disease-causing microbes could be latching onto it.

Your own water bottle - Wash it everyday in hot water to kill germs which collect at the bottom of it.

Locker room - Wear flip-flops. Don't sit naked on benches (because- -yuck--other people do!).

This list could go on and on and is potentially as long as the list of illnesses you could acquire while trying to get or stay healthy. But with some luck and a lot of caution you might get through the cold and flu season unscathed.

