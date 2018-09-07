If you need a feel good story amidst the nonstop onslaught of soul-crushing reality, here is one. Earlier in the week, we told you about Geoffrey Owens , The Cosby Show alumnus who had recently been spotted working at a Trader Joe’s between acting gigs. Pictures of Owens on the job went viral, and led to many others in the entertainment industry showing their support, and sharing their own stories of working day jobs before (and sometimes during!) their time in Hollywood.

The publicity landed Owens an interview on Good Morning America , where he said that while he was ready to work he didn’t want to just be handed an acting gig because of his situation. “I actually wouldn’t feel comfortable with someone giving me a job because this happened,” he explained. “I want to get a job because I’m the right person for that job.”

Well right around that same time Tyler Perry tweeted this:

Perhaps Owens’ feelings on the matter changed, because TMZ reports Owens is now joining Perry’s hit series, The Have and the Have Nots . Even better, he’s got more than a one-off guest appearance. He’ll reportedly have a recurring role and show up on ten episodes this upcoming season.

This is great news all around (except maybe for Trader Joe’s; they’re going to have to hire some new people). Owens’ handled this whole situation extremely well, and good on Tyler Perry for bringing in this talented actor and giving him a job. I’m sure he’ll deliver a fine performance.