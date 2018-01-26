I know for a fact I am not alone when I say that I've never had the convenience of having a dishwasher, other than me, in my home. Both of my siblings have had them for years now. All of my best friends have them. Me? Not so much.

So of course I was very interested when I came across information about Bounce dryer sheets coming to the rescue of anyone with a baked on, caked on, greasy, scorched mess of a baking dish or pan.

All you do is take your baking dish or pan and fill it with warm water, float a dryer sheet on the water and let the dish or pan sit for 15 to 20 minutes. If the dish or pan has been in hiding in your oven for a week, while you contemplated whether to throw it out or jackhammer it clean, you may want to let it sit for 24 hours.

Then simply take a sponge and wipe the mess away! Voila!

Have I tried this yet? No. Am I going to? Yes! Up to this point I have always used the baking soda and warm water soaking method, which works pretty well too.

Yes, I will continue to dream of a life and home with a dishwasher and an upstairs shower and maybe some insulation, while I'm at it!

Source: Today Home

