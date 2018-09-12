General Motors Issues a Recall Because of a Brake Problem

General Motors is recalling more than 240-thousand vehicles because of a problem that could affect rear brake performance. Most of the affected vehicles are in the United States and Canada.

The recall covers the following makes and models: GMC Terrain, Buick Lacrosse and Regal, Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Cruze, Equinox, Volt, Impala and Bolt vehicles from 2018 and 2019. Also covered is the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

GM says the rear brake caliper pistons can trap hydrogen gas that could make the brakes feel soft, increasing the risk of a crash. However, a spokesperson for GM says they're not aware of any crashes up to this point.

GM is in the process of notifying owners, but those with concerns can call dealers and schedule repairs starting now. Dealers will bleed the brakes to remove gas. Once the gas is out GM says the problem shouldn’t happen again.

Source: Associated Press