General Mills Recall Due To Salmonella Concerns

Check your cupboards for any bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour. General Mills is recalling some five-pound bags of its Gold Medal unbleached flour over fears they may contaminated with salmonella.

The 5-pound bags have a better if used by date of April 20, 2020 and the UPC code 000-16000-19610-0. Customers should discard the product.

General Mills is saying the recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product. This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit GeneralMills.com/Flour for more information.