GE is Looking to Hire the ‘Great American Grandma’

Is your grandmother savvy on social media, lights up the place when walking into a room, and can cook up some amazing recipes? Then this job is perfect for her. See, General Electric is scouting the country looking for the "Great American Grandma" the company announced during the consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, Nevada last week.

According to their website , they are looking for a big-hearted, age-defying, lives-life-to-the-fullest and brings-out-the-best-in-everyone kind of Grandma. The right applicant will be paid $50,000 for about 10-15 hours of assignments each month as well as given five top-of-the-line kitchen appliances.

Ge said in a statement, "A Grandma who can make us laugh and doesn’t need a cookbook to whip up hundreds of delicious recipes. A Grandma who believes in tradition but is anything but traditional. "

So if you think your grandma has what it takes to be the "Great American Grandma," apply at geappliances.com today. No resume necessary.