Gas Prices Trending Down in South Dakota

Despite the Labor Day weekend coming up, gas prices are holding steady in South Dakota. A welcome sign if you're heading to the lake.

“With Labor Day approaching, motorists could see a small swing towards higher gas prices, but any jump should not last past the holiday weekend,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson.

The average price of a gallon of gas in South Dakota is $2.82. A week ago it was $2.85 and a month ago it was $2.89 per gallon.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls is $2.70 per gallon.

According to Gasbuddy.com the best prices in Sioux Falls are $2.54 for members only at Costco, $2.59 for Sam's Club Members, and $2.59 for anyone who heads to the north end of town to get gas at the Flying J and Love's truck stops for $2.59 each.

The most expensive gas in the country is in Hawaii $3.76, California $3.60, Washington $3.37, Alaska $3.32, Idaho $3.26, Oregon $3.25, Utah $3.20, Nevada $3.19, Connecticut $3.04 and Pennsylvania $3.03.

