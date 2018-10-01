Gas Prices Take a Big, Sudden Jump in South Dakota

You have probably noticed like I have, the cost of gas has suddenly taken a spike upward. It's starting to feel like we might hit $3 per gallon again.

The average price for a gallon of gas across the state of South Dakota is $2.90. A month ago it was $2.84 and a year ago it was $2.48.

“The last quarter of the year has kicked off with gas prices that feel more like summer than fall,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “This time of year, motorists are accustomed to seeing prices drop steadily, but due to continued global supply and demand concerns as well as very expensive summertime crude oil prices, motorists are not seeing relief at the pump.”

According to GasBuddy.com , the lowest price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls is $2.69 at Costco, $2.74 at Sam's Club, and $2.75 at the Mobil gas station on 41st Street.

The price of gas in most places in town is around $2.83 - $2.85.