Gas Prices Steady in South Dakota

Gas prices in South Dakota are staying steady as we cross the halfway point of summer.

It will cost you an average of $2.866 for a gallon of gas in South Dakota. A week ago it was $2.864 but a year ago it only cost $2.25 per gallon.

“Demand for gasoline this summer remains very strong week-over-week, driving gas prices higher alongside rising crude prices,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Today motorists are seeing gas for $2.76 or more at 56 percent of gas stations across the country.”

Better deals on fuel can be had in Sioux Falls. The average price right now according to GasBuddy.com is $2.83. The lowest price for gas is at Costco, which has dropped recently, to $2.59 per gallon. Sam's Club is selling gas for $2.64 and Flying J and Love's truck stops are at $2.75.

The ten least expensive states in the country are South Carolina ($2.53), Alabama ($2.53), Mississippi ($2.55), Louisiana ($2.58), Arkansas ($2.60), Missouri ($2.61), Tennessee ($2.61), Oklahoma ($2.62), Virginia ($2.62) and Kansas ($2.66).

