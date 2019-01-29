Gas Prices Stable Right Now in South Dakota

It's not a fun week to fill your car with gas but the price is still nice.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota this week is virtually the same as week ago, up a penny to $2.15 per gallon.

“With gasoline stocks sitting at their highest level on record - 259.1 million bbl coupled with colder-than-normal weather forecasted for much of the Midwest and East Coast, motorists are likely to see demand drop and gas prices decrease or hold steady this week,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson in a press release.

Gas prices in Sioux Falls are also roughly the same as a week ago. The average price for a gallon of gas is $2.07. The cheapest gas is $1.89 at Sam's Club and Costco. Flying J is selling regular unleaded for $1.99 per gallon. Most other places are selling gas between $2.04 and $2.09.

Keeping your car fueled up is smart right now in case you end up stranded in the cold. If the engine should fail then you should have blankets in your emergency kit in your car.