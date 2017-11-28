Gas Prices Slowly Going Down in South Dakota

Gas prices in South Dakota are quite a bit higher than they were a year ago. At this time in 2016 the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.14. Today it's $2.51.

I would like to point out that remember paying more than $3.50 for a gallon not that long ago so I'm not about to start crying, yet. But the overall annual average is going to be the highest since 2014.

“Despite a forecasted 5 to 20 cents decrease in coming weeks, motorists will see higher than expected December gas prices - especially compared to year-end prices from 2015 and 2016,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson in a press release. “Driving factors for cheaper gas prices this winter include colder temperatures, the threat of inclement weather and online shopping.”

The two major hurricanes were also a factor in driving up prices this year.

Motorists can expect gas prices to continue to trend cheaper the first few months of 2018, with potential to see the national gas price average in the $2.25-$2.35 range by February. OPEC’s November 30, 2017 meeting and any decisions to further cut or keep production rates stable will influence longer-term forecasts for 2018.

AAA has added new tools to GasPrices.AAA.com to provide more comprehensive gas price data and insight to motorists.

Having driven across the state a bunch in the last month I can tell you this: If you are travelling across the state, fill up in Sioux Falls or Rapid City. Don't leave with half a tank and fill up on the way in Chamberlain or Pierre. Oddly enough I did notice that gas in Murdo wasn't as bad. Chamberlain was the worst except for the SA station at exit 265. They were a more than a dime cheaper than the other side of the Interstate... FYI!

