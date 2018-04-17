Gas Prices Make a Big Jump in Sioux Falls

If you have been getting used to gas prices being closer to $2 than $3, get ready to adapt. Gas prices have taken a bit of a painful jump.

Last week the average price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls was $2.59. This week it's $2.68 according to GasBuddy.com .

“Expensive crude oil prices, unrest in the Middle East, strong domestic demand, record production rates and global oil supply surplus have created the perfect storm to drive spring gas prices toward new heights,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Consumers can expect gas prices to increase another 5 to 10 cents this season, but the national average is not expected to reach the $3 mark.”

The state average for gas is $2.59.

The best prices for unleaded in Sioux Falls are $2.49 per gallon at the Flying J at I-29 & East 60th, Love's at 5303 N Cliff Ave, and Costco (members only) at 3700 S Grange Ave.

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states are Oklahoma ($2.43), Arkansas ($2.44), Missouri ($2.45). Mississippi ($2.46), Louisiana ($2.47), South Carolina ($2.48), Alabama ($2.49), Kansas ($2.49), Texas ($2.49) and Minnesota ($2.51).

