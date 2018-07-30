Gas Prices in Sioux Falls Better Than South Dakota Average

Gas prices nationally are climbing just in time for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally starting later this week. But prices in Sioux Falls are almost a dime lower than the state average.

The average price for gas in South Dakota is $2.88 this week. That is relatively unchanged in the last month. One year ago, however, gas averaged $2.30 per gallon.

“As crude and gasoline inventories tighten, motorists can expect gas prices to trend higher and remain volatile,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “On the week, pump prices increased as much as 11-cents for some states with others seeing decreases of up to four-cents.”

Gas prices around Sioux Falls are trending slightly lower over the last two weeks. The average price is now $2.78, according to GasBuddy.com . That is five cents lower than two weeks ago.

The cheapest unleaded gas in Sioux Falls is found at Costco at $2.59 per gallon. Sam's Club is $2.64 while the Flying J and Love's truck stops are selling fuel for $2.69 per gallon each. Most places in Sioux Falls are selling gas for $2.79.

See Also: