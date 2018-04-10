Buying gas hasn't gotten any worse in the last week in South Dakota. The average price for a gallon of gas is at $2.66 statewide.

“Gas prices are only a penny away from topping the $2.67 high of 2017,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “The price is likely to increase as spring brings warmer weather and the switchover to summer blend gasoline, but hopefully we will only see mild jumps in coming weeks.”

The average price for gas in Sioux Falls is $2.59 per gallon . A few stations are selling it for as little as $2.49 at the Flying J truck stop on I-29, Get N Go at 4915 N Cliff Ave, and Cenex at 3420 N Cliff Ave.

Something to keep in mind is that if you have a twenty-plus gallon tank, like I do in my truck, driving across town would save you $2.00 on the fill up. But driving the 12 miles round trip it would take to get there would cost me almost the same as the gallon of gas I'm trying to save money on. But if you're already in the area, might as well take advantage.

On the week, nine states in the region are paying less to fill up: Michigan (-7 cents), Iowa (-2 cents), Nebraska (-2 cents), Missouri (-2 cents), Indiana (-2 cents), Minnesota (-1 cent), Wisconsin (-1 cent), Kansas (-1 cent), and Illinois (-1 cent). Not all states are seeing cheaper prices; Ohioans are paying 6 cents more to fill up since last Monday.

See Also :