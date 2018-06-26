Gas Prices Higher Now Than Memorial Day Weekend

The average price for gas nationally is 12 cents lower than it was on Memorial Day weekend. Around here gas prices are actually higher heading into the Fourth of July weekend than the previous holiday.

The average price for gas in South Dakota is currently $2.885. One month ago it was $2.869. It's a little depressing to know that a year ago the average price was $2.27.

“The OPEC production increase will help to offset concerns of shrinking global supply caused by high global demand this year,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “For drivers in the U.S., pump prices likely will not see an impact immediately. Changes, and most likely not dramatic ones, are anticipated to hit pump prices late summer or early fall.”

The average price for gas in Sioux Falls right now is $2.83. The cheapest gas is $2.65 per gallon at Costco and at Flying J. The most expensive regular unleaded is $2.89 at a few stations. Most are selling gas at $2.84.

