South Dakota Gas Prices Dropping

The national average for gas dropped significantly and South Dakota is close to keeping pace.

Gas prices nationwide dropped ten cents on average for the month while it has dropped eight cents in South Dakota.

“AAA expects gasoline demand to weaken throughout the winter, which translates to better prices at the pump,” said AAA spokesperson Marilyn Buskohl in a press release.

Gas prices rose in three states: Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

The lowest prices as of today in Sioux Falls are $2.16 at Costco, $2.32 at Sinclair on North Cliff, and the Flying J on I-29.