Gas Prices Continue to Rise in South Dakota

Going on a road trip continues to get more expensive if you leave from the 605, or anywhere else, really.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in South Dakota is currently sitting at $2.92. A week ago the price was $2.90 and a month ago it was $2.82.

“The September switch-over to winter-blend gasoline ushered in cheaper gas prices compared to the summer, but that drop was short-lived,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Crude oil accounts for half of the retail pump price and crude is selling at some of the highest price points in four years. That means fall and year-end prices are going to be unseasonably expensive.”

The average price in Sioux Falls right now is $2.88, according to Gasbuddy.com .

The lowest price for gas without a membership card is $2.77 at Flying J, followed by $2.79 at Love's. Members only pumps at Costco are at $2.69 and at Sam's it will cost $2.74.

It could be worse, though. The ten most expensive states for gas are Hawaii $3.84, California $3.80, Washington $3.44, Alaska $3.33, Oregon $3.29, Nevada $3.27, Idaho $3.13, Pennsylvania $3.08, Washington, D.C. $3.05 and Connecticut $3.03.