Gas Prices Continue to Plummet in South Dakota

Gas prices continue to plummet the closer we get to Christmas.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota sits at $2.38, down 2 cents from a week ago. That is down 25 cents so far in December and over 40 cents since the beginning of November.

“AAA expects 102 million Americans to drive to their holiday destination this year, which is a four percent increase year-over-year,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “No doubt cheaper gas prices are fueling their decision to hit the road.”

In Sioux Falls, gas is much lower as well. The average price is down 3 cents to $2.17 per gallon. On November 6 the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.68. That's 51 cents more than it is right now.

Today the best price for gas in Sioux Falls is at the Sinclair station at 2500 W Madison at $2.09. Love's truck stop is next at $2.11, then the Flying J truck stop and Costco are at $2.12.