Gas Prices Continue Their Descent in South Dakota

It's been a little bit rough over the last couple months at the gas pumps. But relief has come and it's not supposed to get worse any time soon.

“With the market anticipating and reacting to the pending Iran sanctions throughout the summer, motorists likely have seen the worst in terms of retail prices for the year,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA South Dakota Spokesperson.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota is currently $2.792. That is down over a nickel in the last wee, $2.849, and over a dime less than a month ago when it was $2.93. One year ago the price was $2.52.

In Sioux Falls the average price for a gallon of gas is down 3 cents from a week ago at $2.68 . The cheapest places for gas remain unchanged from last week . Costco is $2.55 per gallon, the Sinclair on West Madison at Kiwanis is $2.59 as is the Renner Corner. Most gas in the city can be had for between $2.65 and $2.69.