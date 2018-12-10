Gas Prices at Their Lowest for the Year

Prices for petroleum rock right now. Almost like a Christmas present for the whole country.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota is at its lowest point for all of 2018, sitting at $2.40 per gallon, according to AAA .

“With filling up costing far less, drivers will have more change jingling in their pockets this holiday season, especially compared to this summer” says Marilyn Buskohl, spokesperson for AAA South Dakota.

Today's $2.40 average price is down sharply from a month ago when the price was $2.76. One year ago gas was at $2.50 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com the average price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls is sitting at an even lower $2.20 per gallon. The lowest price in town is $2.13 at Love's, Flying J, and Costco. Most gas stations in town are charging between $2.18 and $2.22

What's the difference between $2.13 and $2.22? If you're filling up with 15 gallons of gas that's $1.35 difference for the whole tank.