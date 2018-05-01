Gas Prices at Highest Level Since 2014

Gas prices in South Dakota are 27 cents higher than they were at this time in 2017, but the national average is almost double that.

Today’s national gas price average is 16 cents more expensive than last month and 43 cents more expensive that last year at this time and are at the highest level since 2014.

“Motorists have been spoiled the past few years with inexpensive gas prices,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “We expect prices to continue increasing, potentially another 10 cents, through Memorial Day and then will likely stabilize during the summer, with the understanding that if demand spikes, prices are likely to follow.”

According to GasBuddy.com (as of this writing), the cheapest gas in Sioux Falls is no longer at the north side truck stops. Bulk retailers Costco and Sam's Club have the cheapest unleaded in town at $2.57. Love's truck stop on North Cliff avenue has gas for $2.59 while the Flying J truck stop is at $2.65.

The nation’s top 10 states with the largest weekly increases are: Missouri (+9 cents), Delaware (+9 cents), Iowa (+8 cents), Utah (+7 cents), Georgia (+7 cents), New Jersey (+7 cents), Wyoming (+7 cents), Kentucky (+7 cents), Nebraska (+7 cents) and Wisconsin (+7 cents).

The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets are: Hawaii ($3.61), California ($3.61), Washington ($3.29), Alaska ($3.25), Nevada ($3.23), Oregon ($3.19), Utah ($3.09), Idaho ($3.09), Pennsylvania ($3.02) and Connecticut ($2.95).

