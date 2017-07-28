Gas Explosion Destroys Winfred South Dakota Home

A family of four in Winfred, South Dakota , a small town about 20 miles west of Madison have quite the story to tell, and a great deal to be thankful today.

KDLT News is reporting the family was able to escape practically unharmed, Thursday night after their home was rocked during a gas explosion.

Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert told KDLT News , fire crews were called to the 600 block of Main Street in Winfred around 7:45 PM on Thursday (July 27) for a reported gas explosion. When crews arrived, every window in the home was blown out, and the house had even been moved off its foundation after a propane explosion in the basement.

There were no signs of a fire in any part of the home. According to KDLT News , the entire family was in the upstairs portion of the home when the propane explosion took place. All four family members managed to get out safely. However, one of the four, a female, sustained what Fire Chief Minnaert described as “slight” injuries. The other three family members escaped with no injuries.

A woman inside the home had been using an electric stove, prior to the explosion, it's unclear at this time whether that triggered or is somehow related to the incident.

The home itself is a total loss, according to the KDLT News report, and the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

The Winfred family is currently being assisted by members of the Red Cross .

Source: KDLT TV

