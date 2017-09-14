Garth Brooks Tickets in Lincoln on Sale Tomorrow!

If you were unable to score yourself tickets to one of the nine sold out Garth Brooks shows here in Sioux Falls, you can try Lincoln! Garth Brooks will be performing live at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday October 21, 2017 at

Now tickets are $74.98 and go on sale Friday September 15, at 10:00AM . they are available only through Ticketmaster.com , Ticketmaster’s mobile app or by calling 800-745-3000.

Omaha Herald states VIP ticket packages, ranging in price from $2,500 to $3,500, are also available. Also performing, Trisha Yearwood .

