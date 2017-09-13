Rick Huffman always help me out with whats happening at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

I got this delicious press release from Rick, and the Premier Center yesterday:

Spectra Food Services and Hospitality, the food and beverage managers at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center complex, is releasing Garth Brooks-themed menu items for the upcoming concerts, as well as for the pre-parties to be held in the Sioux Falls Arena at 4 p.m. each concert day.

Not that most people needed more to be excited about, but when you can add delicious foods, and special drinks to the equation its a win win.

From Chad Stoner, General Manager of Spectra Food Services.

“The record-setting concerts are sure to bring a unique experience of jaw dropping entertainment,” said Stoner. “We’ll be introducing deliciously fun, fresh foods and ice cold signature drinks that tie perfectly to the Garth Brooks concert experience.”

The list of food items includes candied bacon, Cajun-spiced popcorn, spicy burgers, and a stuffed hot dog.

The drink menu features Shamless Bloody Mary’s, and Pina Colada specials.

Spectra will be serving beverages in Garth Brooks souvenir cups, commemorating the record-setting set of concerts.

Check out the complete Garth Brooks menu items provided in a statement from the Denny Sanford Premier Center:

Honkey Tonk Tacos: fresh made and served with habanero mango salsa

Baton Rouge BBQ: served with house-made coleslaw

Burning Bridges Bacon: thick-cut candied bacon served on a stick

Dixie Chicken Tenders: plump, tender breaded chicken tossed in a tangy gold sauce served hot with French fries

Rodeo Popcorn: seasoned with Cajun spices and served in a take home Denny Sanford PREMIER Center bucket

Full House Footlong: topped with house-made chili, sport peppers and onions

Outside the Fire Burgers: 1/3 pound all beef patty topped with jalepenos, Siracha, and melted pepper jack cheese

Wrapped Up In You Gyros: available at the Philly Flavor cart on the main concourse

Gunslinger Dog: 1/4 pound all beef hot dog filled with pimento cheese and wrapped with crispy thick cut bacon

Shameless Bloody Mary's: house-made or create your own

Pina Colada Specials: served each night at the Low Places Lounge.

