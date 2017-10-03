Game of Drones: No More Flying Them Over Mt. Rushmore

Getting a president's eye view of Mt. Rushmore just got a little more challenging. Drone owners have until Thursday, October 5 (2017) to fly their machines over South Dakota's most famous stone monument.

According to the Consumerist, the FAA is putting new restrictions in place restricting drone flights to at least 400 feet away from not only Mt. Rushmore, but also 9 other American landmarks.

Statue of Liberty

Boston National Historical Park (U.S.S. Constitution)

Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia

Folsom Dam in Folsom, California

Glen Canyon Dam in Lake Powell, Arizona

Grand Coulee Dam in the state of Washington

Hoover Dam

The St. Louis Arch

Shasta Dam in California

The FAA is also considering requests from other federal agencies that want protection from drones as well.

Also See: