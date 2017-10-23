G League Draft Yields Three New Skyforce Players

A trio of candidates will get their crack at professional basketball as the Sioux Falls Skyforce selected three players in the NBA G League Draft on Saturday.

One of the men rammed a stake through the hearts of the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA title game in 2016. Another is a prospect from a nearby college.

With the fourteenth selection, Sioux Falls scooped up guard Kris Jenkins of Villanova (6-6, 235). He was a four-year player and two-year starter for the Wildcats including hitting the winning three-pointer for Villanova to cap his junior season.

In a press release, Skyforce General Manager Adam Simon announced the addition of Jenkins. “We’re excited to add a quality player in Kris to the Skyforce. Kris comes from a great program at the Villanova University and we feel his abilities, skills and championship experience are in line with the type of player we want playing for the Skyforce.”

Twenty picks later (#34 overall), another four-year player came off the board to the Skyforce. Jimmie Tayor (6-10, 250) started 99 of 133 games in his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide putting together a career line of 630 points, 553 rebounds and 205 blocks.

With no pick in the third round, Sioux Falls had one more choice to make in the fourth round. Former South Dakota guard Tre Burnette was the 92nd player chosen. In two years with the Coyotes, Burnette averaged 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds before graduating in 2016. Burnette played for a team in the Republic of Georgia last season. The last USD player to suit up for the 'Force was Charlie Westbrook in 2013-14.