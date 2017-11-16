This week the Washington Pavilion Announced their record-breaking year and what's on the horizon for 2018.

Both impressive.

In 2017, the Pavilion broke the all-time record for highest number of Pavilion Performance Series subscribers, the highest ever number of tickets sold in a calendar year, and the largest number of tickets sold to a single show. Also, Pavilion memberships were up more than 15% since 2015 and museum attendance is at its highest in nearly five years.

Now looking ahead to 2018 there are several new initiatives and programs planned.

At Wednesday's press conference the Washington Pavilion announced a new “Pillar Partners” recognition program highlighting its most significant community supporters.

The newly established Pillar Partners program includes six corporate sponsors and the City of Sioux Falls.

Pillar Partner representatives include Avera Health, First National Bank in Sioux Falls, First Premier Bank, Premier Bankcard, Howalt McDowell Insurance and Sanford Health.

Plus, in 2018 plans are underway for a makeover of two Kirby Science Discovery Center floors, the Visual Arts Center will be introducing new family-friendly exhibits and programming, and the Pavilion is developing a new patron engagement model for the entire facility to enhance the visitor experience.

