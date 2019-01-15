Funny Video of Michigan Baby Trying to Eat Burrito Going Viral

I love watching baby videos. more times than not, they're gonna end up doing something funny. A video posted yesterday from a family that lives up in Traverse City shows an adorable little girl, whose doctor recently told the mother that when she's comfortable they could start teaching her on how to eat solid foods . This little baby has taste because she had her heart set out on chomping away at her mom's wrap.

The video already has 184,000 views and nearly 4,000 shares on Facebook . The video shows the baby's mother Raina, holding her while trying to eat a wrap. The sheer rage, excitement, and desire to eat it out of her mother's hand is too funny. She captioned it, " Her doctor said that I could start thinking about introducing her to solid foods if she started showing any interest... might this qualify? #getitgirl #thehungergames #hangry #rivarose #talkaboutarivalution #rivathediva."

Chow time! If you are having issues seeing the video, you can also check it out here !