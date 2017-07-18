Funeral During Major League Baseball Game Monday Night

We now have more proof that just sitting around and doing nothing, can kill you. And it holds true for more than just us people, it also pertains to baseball gloves.

Major leaguer Carlos Beltran's glove has passed away. His baseball glove has died and the cause of death has been ruled as dying from inactivity.

Beltran is the designated hitter for the Houston Astros, so he bats. But he hasn't played in the field for over two months.

So before Monday night's game against Seattle, the players all gathered out in center field to hold a funeral for his glove.