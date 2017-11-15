The Hoover children are being surrounded by support from the community of Lennox, after the death of both parents and one sibling from a murder-suicide incident in the small town in September.

The Lennox high school gym will open its doors Saturday November 18 at 10:00 for a fundraiser including bake sale, silent auction and meals.

Holly Doud says it is important to support the children and their extended family. “This was a very unexpected thing that happened to this family and to these children and it’s just very important for us as a community to show our support and I don’t think it matters when the tragedy happened just that we want to continue to show our support for this family,” says Doud.

Donations can be made anytime under the Fund For Their Futures account at Valley Exchange Bank in Lennox.

KDLT news is also reporting that Jerry’s Auto Sales is matching donations up to $7,500.

The fundraiser is Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. in the Lennox High School gym.

See Also: