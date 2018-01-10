Fundraiser to be Held for Former Marine, South Dakota Air National Guardsman Dan Thorson
We recently caught wind of a fundraiser we want everyone to know about. It's an event for Dan Thorson on Thursday (January 11) at Pizza Ranch-East 10th Street in Sioux Falls from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM.
Here's what it says on they flyer for the event;
Dan is a Husband, Father, Papa and Marine. He's also been struggling with stage four CUP, a cancer of an unknown primary. Thorson graduated from Yankton High in '88 then entered the Marines, serving in Desert Storm in 1990. Since then he's served with the SD Air National Guard, Hutchinson Technology and for the past 9 years Corporal for the last nine years.
Spread the word, come on out, and help them out. Here' s more information on the event.
See Also: