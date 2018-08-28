Fun Things To Do Downtown Sioux Falls Labor Day Weekend
If you are looking for things to do Labor Day weekend without having to travel far how about checking out all the fun Downtown Sioux Falls has to offer! Here's are some great ideas!
Thursday:
Friday:
- Final Old Courthouse Museum Concert - Chad Elliot
- Final DTSF Street Musician Holly VandenBerg at the Phillips Avenue Plaza
Saturday:
- Falls Park Farmers Market
- Total Drag DJ and Pop Up Shop at Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen
- Downtown Trolley —final weekend of summer hours Friday & Saturday 10AM until 8PM Sunday 11AM until 5PM
Daily:
- SculptureWalk
- Falls Park Visitors Center: 9AM-9PM daily through Labor Day
- Washington Pavilion Hours: 10AM-5PM Friday & Saturday Noon-5PM Sunday Open Labor Day 10AM until 5PM
- Shop Downtown (most stores are open on Labor Day):
- Dine / Drink Downtown Sioux Falls (most establishments are open on Labor Day):
- Free Downtown Sioux Falls Parking all weekend long, including Labor Day!