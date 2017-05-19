Fun-Lovin’ Man Can’t Stop Dancing for News Chopper

Fox 10 Phoenix, Facebook

What's that they say about how you should dance like no one's watching?

This guy never got that memo because once he realized a news helicopter has him on camera he decided to bust a move for the entire viewing audience. His routine was caught while the chopper was focusing on a story a little less silly -- namely, a car that crashed into a building.

Good job by this fella busting out the robot and other moves to help add some levity to what looks like a serious situation. And it's not just viewers in the Phoenix area who are impressed -- this clip has been watched nearly two million times, so maybe he ought to think about giving it a go on So You Think You Can Dance.

A car crashing into a building and a parking lot dancer? That's a jackpot for the chopper crew, who usually slug through the day reporting about slow moving traffic on the expressway.

TheFW Source: Fun-Lovin’ Man Can’t Stop Dancing for News Chopper
Filed Under: Stupid Human Tricks
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top