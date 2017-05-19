Fun-Lovin’ Man Can’t Stop Dancing for News Chopper

What's that they say about how you should dance like no one's watching?

This guy never got that memo because once he realized a news helicopter has him on camera he decided to bust a move for the entire viewing audience. His routine was caught while the chopper was focusing on a story a little less silly -- namely, a car that crashed into a building.

Good job by this fella busting out the robot and other moves to help add some levity to what looks like a serious situation. And it's not just viewers in the Phoenix area who are impressed -- this clip has been watched nearly two million times, so maybe he ought to think about giving it a go on So You Think You Can Dance .

A car crashing into a building and a parking lot dancer? That's a jackpot for the chopper crew, who usually slug through the day reporting about slow moving traffic on the expressway.