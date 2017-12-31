Full Moon Scheduled to Make Appearance at New Years Eve Party!
I've always been interested in the full moon rising.
I'm not sure if you believe like some people that things get kinda wild on a full moon, should make for an interesting New Years Eve Party.
According to the Almanac:
Tonight is the first full moon of 2018, the Wolf Moon is also classified as a super moon, and is setting the stage for a second moon in January.
The second full moon also set to make an appearance in the sky in January on the 31st is called the Blue Moon.
For more on the description of a super moon click here.
Sources: The Old Farmers Almanac
