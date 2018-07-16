It's always very interesting when you see 'FOR MATURE AUDIENCES' splashed across an announcement for an upcoming Bob Saget stand-up show, but the unexpected warning is quite necessary.

You see, the guy telling the jokes is nothing like the guy he portrayed as the longtime host of America's Funniest Home Videos, or his TV dad character Danny Tanner on Full House, and now, Fuller House.

The raunchier, grittier Saget will be doing his adult-oriented stand-up act at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa, Saturday, October 20, 2018.

Tickets are $35 and $40 (plus tax and an online/phone ticketing fee) and go on sale Friday, June 2018, at 10:00 AM.

The Philadelphia native was a part of the Full House cast for eight seasons from 1978 to 1994. From 1989 to 1997, he was also the host of America's Funniest Home Videos.

In 2016, Netflix launched a Full House sequel of sorts, Fuller House. The show is halfway through its' third season and has already been renewed for a fourth in 2019.

Saget's first HBO comedy special, That Ain't Right, came out in 2007. His latest comedy album, Bob Saget - Zero to Sixty, is available now.

