Full Circle Book Co-op Grand Opening Friday

Jason Kurtz or Sion Lidster have been putting in the long hours attached to fulfilling a dream.

Jason and Sion are the owners of The Full Circle Book Co-op , and are ready to open the doors to the community Friday night!

The goal of The Full Circle Book Co-op from their Facebook page:

A creative hub and bookstore where people can shop, eat, drink, learn, create and experience the creative community.

As part of the grand opening come check out the Jordan Thornton Art Show (their featured artist of the month) and live jazz by The Alex Olson Trio.

On Saturday night Amy Jane Designs Pop-up Sale will be in the afternoon, followed by the Matt Miller Poetry Book Launch and Beer and Poetry Open Mic Night.

For more on the Full Circle Book Co-op check out their Facebook page or their website.