Frosty Frolics Events Scheduled Across the City of Sioux Falls

There's more to winter than just shoveling snow and driving on icy roads. Discover the fun of snow and ice again during the city-wide events planned during a Frosty Frolics Weekend.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will host its 31st annual Frosty Frolics Friday, January 4 through Sunday 6, at many locations around the city.

All outdoor events are held weather-permitting. All Frosty Frolics events are free unless otherwise noted.

Friday, January 4, 2019

Five Dollar Tubing at Great Bear Recreation Park, 3:00-10:00 PM. 5901 East Rice Street.

Free Skate Rental , 4:00–8:00 PM, all six Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation outdoor ice rinks*

Saturday, January 5, 2019

Frosty Frolics Fun Run/Walk and Fun Run 5K and 10K walk/run: 9:00 AM. Don’t forget to wear your Frosty costume; costumes will be judged at 8:45 AM. Gift cards will be awarded to the costume winners. Runner check-in and day-of registration will be available starting at 8:00 AM. Cost is $5.00 per person. Register online at register.siouxfallsparks.org using the code #370005. Spencer Park, Southwest side of South Cliff Avenue and I-229.

Ice Fishing Frenzy has been canceled due to unfavorable ice conditions.

Storytime and Activities: It’s cold outside storytime at 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Hot chocolate, crafts, and activities to follow. Ages 3–12. Prairie West Library, 7630 West 26th Street.

Frosty Frolics Snowshoe Stroll: 11:00-2:30 PM. The Outdoor Campus will offer a snowshoeing activity that will teach you the fundamentals of the sport of snowshoeing and allow you to spend time outdoors in the winter. The number of snowshoes available is limited; so please sign up early. Group walks will leave every hour starting at 11:00 AM with the last group departing at 2:00 PM. Ages 6 and up. Registration required. Register online by 5:00 PM, January 4 at register.siouxfallsparks.org using the code #370006. Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum, 1900 South Perry Place.

Fatbike Ride: 1:00 PM In partnership with Falls Area Singletrack (FAST) and Falls Area Bicyclists (FAB). Bring your bike out and meet at the Tomar Park parking lot, riding to Falls Park. FAST and FAB will provide a frosty frozen treat at the end of the ride. No registration required and the event is free. Tomar Park, 100 West Twin Oaks Road.

Free Skate Rental: 1:00–8:00 PM, All six Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation outdoor ice rinks*

Teen Cosmic Skate: 7:30–9:30 PM. Ages 14–19. This event will be held at the Scheels IcePlex and will be a night of ice skating, grooving to a DJ, and playing games on the ice. Registration and payment will take place on the night of the event at the Scheels IcePlex. $5.00 entry/skate rental. Music provided. Scheels IcePlex, 4300 North Bobhalla Drive.

Lazer Light Tubing : 9:30–11:30 PM. Space is limited and tickets are available only online at greatbearpark.com/rates-passes . Great Bear Recreation Park, 5901 East Rice Street

Sunday, January 6, 2019

Homewood Suites Ski and Snowboard Races benefiting Angels with a Dream Make-A-Wish . 1–3 p.m. Register 9 a.m.–12:30 PM. Races start at 1:00 PM. $10 per person. Open to public spectators. Great Bear Recreation Park 5901 East Rice Street.

Sleigh/Wagon Rides : 1:00–3:00 PM around the park provided by McCrossan Boys Ranch. Free. Memorial Ice Rink, West 26th Street and South Sertoma Avenue

Free Skate Rental: 1:00–8:00 PM, All six Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation outdoor ice rinks*

*The outdoor ice rinks are located at Campus Park, 26th Street and Summit Avenue, Frank Olson Park, 16th Street and Grandview Avenue, McKennan Park, 21st Street and Third Avenue, Memorial Park. 26th Street and Sertoma Avenue, Sherman Park, 15th Street and Kiwanis Avenue, and also Tuthill Park, South Cliff Avenue, southeast of I-229