From Tossing Cookies to Getting Tossed in Jail for Drugs in Sioux Falls

To rudely refuse help is one thing, however this aggressive response led to a stolen gun and drugs in a Sioux Falls apartment.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened around 11:30 PM Sunday in the 700 block of W Rice Street. A man was leaving an apartment when he noticed someone in a car leaning out the passenger side window with obvious stomach problems. When the victim asked if help was needed, Clemens says there was an emphatic no.

“The guy that was vomiting apparently was upset and claimed to not need any medical attention. The suspect then got out of the car and pushed the victim to the ground, went back to the car and pulled out a handgun and threatened the man with the gun.”

Police arrived shortly after the incident and located the gun and some marijuana in an apartment and arrested three people on charges of possessing marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

One 24-year old faces only drug charges while a 19-year old was also wanted on an outstanding warrant and a 20-year old was additionally charged with aggravated assault. The suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

