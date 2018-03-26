From ABBA to Harry Potter, the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Introduces Their 2018-19 Lineup.

When you think of the symphony, do you envision an audience of snooty, old people in ballroom gowns and tuxedos? The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is going to change your preconceived notion.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra released their 2018-19 lineup and it includes everything from the classics like Beethoven and Tchaikovsky to their pop series that is comprised of the music of ABBA and a special appearance by Rufus Wainwright.

All performances are at the Washington Pavilion. Season subscriptions are on sale now with single tickets going on sale in August.

The SDSO Pop Series appeals to everyone. It's a casual evening of exciting music and effects. September 29 at 7:30 PM and September 30 at 2:30 PM you can enjoy ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA. The world's most popular ABBA tribute band that looks, sounds, and dresses like the 70's group accompanied by the SDSO will have you dancing in your seat to your favorite songs like "Mamma Mia," "Dancing Queen," and "Fernando."

On October 27 at 7:30 PM, singer, songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright will perform with the orchestra for a one-night-only show. This will be as big as the popular concert from last year that featured Ben Folds.

Celebrate the Christmas season with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra on December 8 at 7:30 PM and December 9 at 2:30 PM. "'Tis the Season" features Broadway stars, a chorus, performers and even dancing Santas.

Jurassic Park will be part of the SDSO Pop Series. See the movie like you've never seen it before. The movie will be projected on a screen in HD with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performing the musical score by John Williams. Reserve your tickets now for the February 9, 2019 performance at 7:30 PM or February 10, 2019 at 2:30 PM.

Calling all Potterheads. The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra will feature your favorite selections from the popular Harry Potter movies. Come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character. "The Magical Music of Harry Potter" will be performed April 6, 2019 at 7:30 PM and April 7, 2019 at 2:30 PM.

If you're more of a classical symphony person, you'll really enjoy the 2018-19 Classical Series. The highlight of the season is Mahler 8: Symphony of a Thousand. According to Maestro David Delta Gier, "It's the Mount Everest of symphonic pieces." "The first time this piece has been done in this region, ever." The performance includes eight vocal soloists, three choirs and the SDSO. Symphony No. 8 will be performed April 27, 2019 at 7:30 PM and April 28, 2019 at 2:30 PM.

Other performances in the classical series include:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 "Eroica": October 13 at 7:30 PM

Music Unwound: "American Roots": November 17 at 7:30 pm and November 18 at 2:30 PM

Handel Messiah: November 30 at 7:00 PM and December 1 at 7:00 PM at First Lutheran Church

All Mozart, All the Time: January 26, 2019 at 7:30 PM

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5: March 2, 2019 at 7:30 PM

Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto: March 23, 2019 at 7:30 PM

To purchase tickets and for more info check out www.sdsymphony.org.

See Also: