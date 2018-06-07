Fridays on the Plaza Is Back for Another Summer

This summer your weekend fun can start about 5 hours earlier than normal if you head downtown to take in "Fridays on the Plaza."

For the second year in a row, our good friends over at KSFY are helping to bring back food and music to the 12th Street Plaza.

Some of Sioux Falls most talented musicians will have those talents on display each Friday throughout the summer from 11:30 to 2:00 PM in the plaza outside the KSFY Studio at 325 S. 1st Avenue.

Every Friday from now through August 24th, people are invited to leave that baloney and cheese sandwich at home, and head downtown during the lunch hour to enjoy awesome music served up by area musicians, and nosh on some tasty vittles served up by some of the best food trucks in Sioux Falls.

It's the perfect way to take a break during a beautiful summer day.

So grab your lawn chair, and bring along your appetite this Friday, and every Friday, throughout summer (weather permitting) for Fridays on the Plaza, located right outside of KSFY in downtown Sioux Falls.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: